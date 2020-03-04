The offer received by Orly Levy-Abekasis

Likud reportedly proposed to Gesher chairwoman that she join a coalition in exchange for promoting her father's candidacy for President.

As it becomes clear that the right-wing bloc will likely not reach the 61-seat majority required to form a stable coalition, the Likud has begun efforts to lure Knesset members from the left-center bloc to join a government headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

According to a report on Channel 13 News on Tuesday evening, among the Knesset members who were approached by Likud officials is MK Orly Levy-Abekasis.

Levy-Abekasis, who was elected to the Knesset as a member of the Gesher party as part of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list, reportedly received a proposal that includes her being appointed as Health Minister and a promotion of the candidacy of her father, former minister David Levy, for President.

Another person who received a similar proposal is Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz, who was offered a promotion of his possible candidacy for the Presidency in exchange for joining a Likud-led government.

As the counting of votes progresses, it is becoming abundantly clear that the right-wing bloc will have difficulty in securing 61 seats that will allow the establishment of a right-wing government.

According to an update released by the Central Elections Committee shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Likud has dropped to 35 seats.

The right-wing bloc at last count has 58 seats, while the center-left has 55.