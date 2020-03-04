PA: We will talk to any Israeli government

Abbas spokesman says Knesset elections are an internal Israeli matter and the Palestinians will speak to any elected government.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Tuesday that the results of the elections to the 23rd Knesset are an internal Israeli matter.

The interest of the Palestinian Arabs, he said, is maintaining their permanent and legitimate national rights, first and foremost in Jerusalem and the holy places.

"We will never allow anyone to eliminate our problem," Abu Rudeineh said, noting that the Palestinian Arabs are ready to speak to any Israeli government which is committed to a just and comprehensive peace based on international legitimacy, in order to establish an independent Palestinian state whose capital is eastern Jerusalem based on the pre-1967 borders.

He also stressed that the Palestinian people under the leadership of "President" Mahmoud Abbas would continue to stand firm on their land while adhering to their national principles.

Abu Rudeineh added that the Palestinians thwarted all the schemes that seek to eradicate the problem of the Palestinians and they will win in similar fashion to their previous victories while defending their national rights.