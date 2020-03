Gil Hoffman explains why Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s campaign was so successful and why challenger Benny Gantz’s was so lackluster.

Hoffman also answers how US President Donald Trump’s peace plan can now move forward.

Finally, he pays tribute to the “corona voters,” the quarantined Israelis who came out of isolation to cast ballots.