Three additional Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus

Ministry of Health announces three new cases of COVID-19 in Israel. A total of 15 Israelis have been diagnosed with the virus to date.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday night that three additional Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus and have been transferred to isolation in light condition.

The statement said that one of the patients was working at a toy store in Or Yehuda, and another patient was a customer who had been in the store for more than 15 minutes.

The third patient is an Israeli who returned from Italy on February 29 and has been in isolation at home since.

To date, 15 Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that the head of the IDF's Operations Directorate, Major General Aaron Haliva, was instructed to enter home isolation after returning from a private trip to Italy.

According to a report on Channel 12 News, after returning from Italy and before he went into isolation, Haliva attended a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. However, according to the report, Netanyahu and Haliva did not come into direct physical contact with each other.

Meanwhile, Roni Bargil of Migdal Haemek, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling in Italy, was released on Tuesday from the isolation facility at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, after two tests returned negative.