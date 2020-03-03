99.5 percent of regular ballot boxes counted

99.5 percent of the regular ballot boxes were counted by the Central Election Committee as of Tuesday evening. Only 55 ballot boxes remain to be counted, the committee announced.

At the same time, the committee began typing the names on the “double envelopes”, which contain the votes of soldiers, prisoners, and diplomats, among others, before they are counted by the staff of the committee.

At this time, the right-wing bloc has 59 seats, and the possibility that the bloc will reach a majority of 61 seats by the conclusion of the counting process is all but gone.

According to the updated results, the largest party in the 23rd Knesset will be the Likud with 36 seats. Blue and White is second with 32 seats. The Joint List is the third largest party with 15 seats.

Shas now stands at 10 seats. Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism and Labor-Gesher-Meretz have 7 seats each. Yamina has 6 seats.