Blue and White: Netanyahu instructed to disrupt vote counting

Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn heads to Knesset to "closely monitor the work of the Central Election Committee".

The Blue and White party claimed on Tuesday evening that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had directed the Likud representatives at the Central Election Committee to act to disrupt the counting of the so-called “double envelopes”, which contain the votes of soldiers, prisoners, and diplomats, among others.

The party also issued a statement to the media entitled "Blue and White works to prevent Netanyahu's attempt to disrupt the counting of the double envelopes.”

Among other things, the statement said, "After it emerged tonight that Netanyahu instructed Likud representatives to intervene and exert pressure as part of the process of the counting of the double envelopes, Blue and White Chairman Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz instructed increased oversight by the Blue and White representatives on the committee."

"Following this, the head of the Blue and White Knesset faction, MK Avi Nissenkorn, was summoned to closely monitor the work of the Central Election Committee, in order to ensure that the counting is carried out properly and without deliberate disruptions," added Blue and White.

The Central Election Committee announced on Tuesday evening that it had completed counting 99 percent of the regular ballot boxes. At the same time, the committee began typing the double envelope data ahead of the counting of those votes.