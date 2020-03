The song “Feker Libi”, written by Doron Medalie and Idan Reichel, will represent Israel at the Eurovision 2020 Song Contest in May.

The song “Feker Libi” will represent Israel at the Eurovision 2020 Song Contest to be held this May.

The song, which will be performed by Eden Alene, was written and composed by Doron Medalie and Idan Reichel.

The song was selected at the end of a program that aired on Tuesday night on Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation. Alene performed four songs that reached the final.

The audience at home together with the judges and a professional committee chose “Feker Libi”.