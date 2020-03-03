Kan Corporation legal commentator Moti Gilat argued that a large part of the Likud's votes comes from criminals and their supporters.

"There are hundreds of thousands of criminals in the State of Israel with court convictions, and those without convictions but who have committed various grave acts, and they have family members and friends, some of them, not all of them, and there are many criminals who committed a crime once and not people who wake up in the morning to a culture of crime, but there's a large group sitting in Netanyahu's pocket," Gilat claimed during a broadcast on Kan 11.

Likud Communications Minister Dudi Amsalem attacked Gilat and called to close the Kan Corporation. "Mr. Gilat, whoever continues to employ you is a delinquent. This is not new, Leftists don't know how to lose with respect," Amsalem said.

"Because of shallow people like you, Kan Corporation should be closed as soon as possible. Please note that your wages are also paid from the pockets of those 'criminals'," the minister added.