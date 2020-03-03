Coronavirus patient released from the hospital

Man who had been found to be a carrier of the Coronavirus after returning from Italy released from hospital after testing negative twice.

Ronnie Bergil of Migdal Haemek, who was diagnosed as the carrier of the Coronavirus after traveling in Naples, was released Tuesday from the isolation facility at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

"There is no better news to get than you are healthy," he said in an interview with "Six with Oded Ben Ami."

Bargil was in solitary confinement as of last Friday, when he was found to have carried the virus. Two consecutive tests turned out negative for the virus and he was given permission to be released at his home. "I'm perfectly healthy and can do everything I've done before."

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Corona virus in Italy rose to 79 in the last day. Another 24 people have died since yesterday in the country. The number of people infected with the virus rose to 2,502.