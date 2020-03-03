Lapid: 'We won't enter unity under Netanyahu'

Blue and White faction convenes for first session since election. Yair Lapid claims no faction member would join Netanyahu government.

The Blue and White faction convened this afternoon for its first session since the Knesset elections, attended by senior party and Knesset members.

Entering the faction meeting, Lapid said, "Netanyahu has, as usual, declared victory prematurely. We have gathered to examine the situation and make decisions, and the decisions we make together."

Lapid added that he did not rule out a unity government, but emphasized, "I and none of the people who pass through this door will sit in a government under Netanyahu."

Last night, Blue and White MK MK Benny Gantz responded to exit poll results, arguing that despite the gap between the blocs, it was not a victory for Netanyahu.

Gantz told reporters outside his home in Rosh HaAyin: "The results of the elections are coming in. Netanyahu is apparently unable to form a government."

"We are committed to the State of Israel and respect the voter's decision," Gantz added.