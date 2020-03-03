Defense Minister warns that integrating Leftists into new coalition would prevent sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The Yamina Party convened at noon today for a first party session of the 23rd Knesset.

The meeting was held at the Ramada Hotel in Jerusalem and at the outset Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said: "The results of the election are good for the Right-leaning bloc, but it's not over. Our mission is to ensure that Rightist policies are implemented in practice.

"There's an opportunity here for a government of sovereignty. The composition of the coalition will determine whether there's sovereignty. If Leftists are brought in, there'll be no sovereignty. We gave our all, kept a mature and clean campaign, and succeeded without infighting. We'll stay united and strong together,” Bennett added.

Education Minister Rafi Peretz said at the Yamina faction meeting, "Love of Israel has beaten baseless hatred. For the past two months we've guarded the house in spite of all attempts to damage it, we took responsibility to save the Right bloc.

"The unity amongst us during the campaign affected and reached everyone. The intention is to build a good and stable government that will take care of the Land of Israel and Jewish identity. That's the important thing. For me, the main thing is that the Right bloc will be 61, if we get it - we won."

MK Ayelet Shaked said: "Everyone worked hard and coordinated and did the maximum. It's obvious from the results that a Right-leaning government will form. This is the clear choice of the public."

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich said: "We expect a long road to build religious Zionist leadership worthy of this wonderful public trust. We go with raised heads, with great hope for establishing a national government that will faithfully represent Rightist values in the State of Israel.

"I thank my friends in Yamina and the thousands of activists for their endless investment in recent months and look forward to working together to bring great achievements for the citizens of Israel," he added.

At 15:00, all Right-leaning party leaders arrived at Prime Minister Netanyahu's office, where they are discussing the election results and ways to form a Rightist government. Netanyahu and Shas Chairman Arie Deri met in preparation for the general meeting.

Blue and White Knesset Members Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser made it clear earlier that they would not agree to defect from the Leftist bloc and become partners in establishing a Right-leaning government: "They didn't contact us, and they won't contact us; they know why," the two said.

MK Omer Yankelevich also brushed off the possibility of being the 61st missing from the Rightist government: "It's all rumors; it won't happen," she said.