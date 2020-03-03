Snake emerges from bushes and bites boy on Beit Shemesh street

15 year old bitten by snake in Ramat Beit Shemesh. His condition is moderate to serious.

A 15-year-old boy was bitten by a snake on Nahar Hayarden Boulevard in Beit Shemesh. His condition is defined as moderate to serious.

MDA and United Hatzalah medics provided medical treatment to the boy and evacuated him to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

MDA medics Shlomo Tedgy and Abraham Miriam said: "When we arrived, we saw the boy conscious, suffering from symptoms characteristic of snake bites. We were told that while he was walking down the street with another boy, a snake coming out of the bushes bit him. We gave him medical treatment and evacuated him in stable condition to the hospital.”