Stav Shaffir: 'Difficult morning for every democratic Israeli'

Former Green Party MK says results of Israel's election are 'difficult' for 'every democratic Israeli.'

Former MK Stav Shaffir on Tuesday said that the results of Israel's elections made for a "difficult morning for every democratic Israeli."

"Giving power to a man who has no morals, who is charged with bribery, whose trial is coming up - is a very deep low for our democracy," she tweeted.

"But there's no reason to get depressed. The eternal nation is not afraid of a long journey. We need to get up and rebuild. This time, without running from ideology - instead waving our flags proudly, with the Jewish-Arab cooperation, and going to battle."

Shaffir was left off the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list, and later decided not to run alone.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife been the victims of what many on Israel's right have said is a "witch hunt" aimed at bringing the left to power despite the lack of support for their parties in Israel's elections.

Legal experts have pointed out that the charges in Netanyahu's indictments are unprecedented and strange, as may endanger democracy and the freedom of the press.