Blue and White MKs deny they will defect: 'Not going to happen'

3 MKs from Blue and White emphasize they will not defect from the Left bloc to help form a right-wing government. 'It's all rumors.'

Blue and White MKs Yoaz Hendel and Zvi Hauser made it clear at noon Tuesday that they would not agree to defect from the left bloc and become part of a right-wing government.

"They didn't contact us, they will not contact us - they know why," the two said.

MK Omer Yankelevitch of Blue and White also responded to the possibility that she would be the 61st mandate missing from the right-wing government. "It’s all rumors. It will not happen!" Yankelevich tweeted.

At 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, all right-wing party leaders will arrive at Prime Minister Netanyahu's office, where they will discuss the results of the election and ways to form a right-wing government.

Knesset Speaker Miki Zohar told Radio 103FM that he had started making contact with Knesset members outside the right bloc, "First of all, I hope that we will strengthen in the polls by at least one mandate, because I think that if we strengthen in the polls, even by one mandate, we have a real and tangible chance to establish a government," Zohar said.

He described efforts to garner the mandates missing for a government: "At the end of the day the people of Israel will praise the one who decides to avoid a fourth election and take part in forming a government. Zohar revealed: "I've been working on these issues for the past two weeks and will continue to work on them for the next two weeks as well."