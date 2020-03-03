More Chabad hasidim voted for UTJ in current elections than previously

Number of Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim voting for haredi UTJ grows after rabbis push not to support parties with no chance of entering Knesset.

The number of Chabad-Lubavitch hasidim who supported the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party grew significantly this election.

According to UTJ, the party was active in many Chabad communities around Israel. This activity was led by Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush, who is also a UTJ party leader.

On Monday, Porush visited many Chabad communities around Israel, speaking to activists and encouraging voters to act and to work to encourage others to vote for the party.

During his visit to Kfar Chabad, he met Chabad hasidim who voted for his party.

"There's no doubt that we are the most religious party in the right-wing bloc," Porush said. "We're the only party which will steadfastly preserve the three 'complete' values which are important to the Rebbe. I will continue to help and to stand by Chabad throughout the year."

In addition to UTJ's efforts, many Chabad rabbis and leaders told their followers that it is forbidden to vote for a party which will not pass the electoral threshold, instead calling on voters to throw their support behind UTJ, which is "the most religious list which will preserve in the best way possible the three 'complete' ideals."

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, obm, called on his followers to vote, but did not tell them which party to vote for. Instead, he called on voters to support the party which will preserve "the complete nation of Israel, the complete Land of Israel, and the complete Torah of Israel."

Each voter, however, interprets that statement to mean something else, and when no parties seem to exemplify those values, many Chabad-Lubavtich voters choose the party which best supports at least two of the three.

As a result, in 2019's elections many Chabad hasidim voted for Otzma Yehudit, despite the high chance that it would not cross the threshold. In 2015, a large percentage of Chabad hasidim voted for Eli Yishai's Yachad party, which nearly made it into the Knesset.