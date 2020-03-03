As of 8:46a.m. on Tuesday, 44% of the votes had been counted.

The Likud party is leading, with 28.52%. Its coalition partners, United Torah Judaism, Shas, and Yamina, so far have 6.62%, 7.72%, and 5.34% of the vote respectively.

Blue and White, the second-largest party, has so far received 24.66% of the vote, and the Labor-Gesher-Meretz party received 5.42% of the vote. The Joint Arab List, which traditionally does not join any coalition, carries 15.26% of the vote.

Yisrael Beytenu so far has received 5.65% of the vote, with Otzma Yehudit far below the threshold, with just 0.43% of the vote.

The vote-counting is progressing more slowly this round, since the Central Elections Committee has added extra steps intended to ensure the count is accurate before it is publicized, and reduce the chance of irregularities.

As a result, full results are expected to be published on Wednesday evening or Thursday.

Below are the interim results, based on the votes which have been counted so far. The graph updates automatically, and matches the article at the time of publication.

מחל - Likudפה - Blue and Whiteודעם - Joint Listשס - Shasג - Agudat Yisraelטב - Yaminaאמת - Avoda Gesher Meretzל - Yisrael Beytenu