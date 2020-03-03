Blue and White MK: One also needs to know how to lose

MK Yoel Razvozov of Blue and White tells Arutz Sheva: It's too early to assess the loss, but what we're seeing is certainly unpleasant.

MK Yoel Razvozov (Blue and White) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday night following the publication of the exit polls which indicate that the center-left bloc is short of the majority of seats required to form a government.

“We’re waiting for the final results. Then we’ll have more knowledge. It’s clear that what we’re seeing right now is not pleasant at all, but it is what it is. If we lose – then one also needs to know how to lose,” he said.

Asked why Blue and White’s campaign was unsuccessful, Razvozov replied, “I think that we will learn from our mistakes, where we succeeded and where we failed, but only when we see the final results. At this time, there’s no point in looking for guilty parties or mistakes.”