'Bennett will also be Defense Minister in the next government'

MK Matan Kahana believes a right-wing government will be formed in the near future and Naftali Bennett will continue as Defense Minister.

MK Matan Kahana (Yamina) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday evening following the publication of the exit polls which gave an advantage to the right-wing bloc.

“We are very satisfied by the results of the exit polls. The way of the right won. We always said that we want Binyamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister. I’m happy that we ran a clean campaign, without attacking within our own camp,” said Kahana.

“Naftali Bennett was the responsible adult of the right-wing bloc. I’m convinced that Naftali Bennett will continue to serve as Defense Minister. We have so many things that we want to promote in a right-wing government. I hope that tomorrow morning we wake up to a solid majority of at least 61 MKs of a true right,” he added.

“What is important now is that we establish a true, right-wing government headed by Binyamin Netanyahu,” stressed Kahana.