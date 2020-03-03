Litzman: A great achievement, Liberman failed

Health Minister: It has been proven that those who try to harm the Sabbath and the Torah are doomed to fail.

United Torah Judaism chairman, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, gave a victory speech on Monday night following the achievement of the right-wing camp in the election and United Torah Judaism winning as many as eight seats, according to the TV exit polls.

“We made a great achievement and also turned away those who sought to harm us,” Litzman said.

“[Avigdor] Liberman failed tonight. It was proven that those who try to harm the Sabbath and the Torah end up failing,” the Minister of Health added.

Litzman said that the right-wing parties will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

"We will ensure the formation of a good coalition, as directed by the Council of Torah Sages. Throughout the election campaign, we proved the unity of the ranks within us and that enabled us to achieve this welcome result.”