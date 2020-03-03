Liberman: We will not move one millimeter from what we promised our voters

Yisrael Beytenu chairman responds to exit polls: We will wait for the true results. We are a party with principles.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman responded on Monday evening to the election exit polls predicting 60 seats for the right-wing camp, one seat shy of a majority.

"The exit polls are fundamentally different from all the polls that were published. There will be no choice but to wait for the true results, with the Jewish-Messianic bloc so close to 61. We are a party with principles that does not intend to move one millimeter from everything we promised our voters," Liberman said.

In a post on Twitter later on Monday, Liberman made clear that his party will not sit in a government with the haredi parties.

"I would like to thank all the voters who once again expressed confidence in Yisrael Beytenu and voted for us. It is still unclear which government will be formed, but it is important for me to clarify two points: 1. There will not be new elections. 2. We will not join any government led by Netanyahu and Shas and United Torah Judaism," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh commented on the results of the exit polls which predict that the predominantly Arab party would win 14 seats, saying this was "the greatest parliamentary achievement for Arabs and democratic Jews since the first Knesset."

MK Odeh added, "We know that the Arabs are flocking to the polls in the last hour when there are no more exit polls, and we are on the way to 15 seats."