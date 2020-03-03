Minister Ze'ev Elkin: Sovereignty? In a few months

Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Monday evening following the publication of the exit polls predicting 60 Knesset seats for the right, one shy of a majority.

“I think that the Israeli public did this, it was not us who did it,” said Elkin, adding, “The Israeli public decided that it wants a right-wing government, wants a government led by Netanyahu, and I suggest to all the political powers in the State of Israel, to whom the State of Israel is important, except perhaps for the Joint List for whom I’m not sure the State of Israel is important, to internalize the reality, to internalize that there’s a winner here, and understand that there’s no legitimacy for a fourth election, and therefore we have to form a government.”

Asked whether a unity government was a possibility, Elkin replied, “First and foremost we’ll wait for the true results. I hope we achieve 61 when the true results are tallied and then things will be much easier.”

On the possibility of applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, Elkin said, “Certainly. I’m very hopeful that a permanent government will be formed as quickly as possible, and at the end of the mapping work which the Prime Minister discussed, we will see over the next few months historical steps for the State of Israel.”