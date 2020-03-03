Otzma Yehudit prevents right-wing majority

Tens of thousands of votes for Otzma Yehudit make the difference between 60 and 61 seats after party fails to pass electoral threshold.

According to all TV exit polls, Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir is the man who prevented the right-wing bloc from achieving a majority of 61 Knesset seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party received tens of thousands of votes from right-wing voters, but failed to pass the electoral threshold and did not receive any Knesset seats.

Ben Gvir himself addressed the failure and blamed Jewish Home chairman Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett for the result.

"This evening is a clear statement to anyone who wanted to erase this path. We are here to stay. We have run long distances and we will continue to represent those ideological voters, who without us have no real home that represents the opinions they believe in," he said.

"We are delighted to have a great generation that illuminated the way. What guides it is a true statement and not something bought with money. We thank Rabbi Dov Lior for showing true leadership, leadership that does not succumb to political pressure, courageous leadership that outlines a path and does not compromise," Ben Gvir added.