Gantz thanks supporters

Blue and White chairman responds after initial exit polls show Likud emerging as the largest party.

Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz commented on the exit polls which predict a majority for the right.

"Thank you to the thousands of activists and over a million voters who chose Blue and White. I will continue to fight for you," Gantz tweeted after the polls closed Monday evening.

Exit polls predicted that the Blue and White party would win 32-33 seats, while the Likud party would win 36-37 seats.

According to the polls, the right-wing bloc would win 60 seats, one shy of the 61 seat majority needed to form a coalition, while the left-wing bloc and the Arab parties would win 52-54 seats.