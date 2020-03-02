PM to Right leaders: We'll establish strong national government

Leaders of Right-leaning parties expected to meet with Netanyahu tomorrow, announce will advise President to task government on Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu tonight spoke with all leaders of the national camp parties and concluded he would form a national government as soon as possible.

All party leaders informed Netanyahu that they would advise the President of the State to entrust him with the task of assembling the government as promised in the election campaign.

Tomorrow, Right-leaning party leaders are expected to attend a meeting at Netanyahu's office.

Yamina Chairman and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the exit polls: "The Right won, we'll make sure the Right's way wins, too.

"We're committed to the Right-leaning bloc led by Netanyahu to establish a government where we'll continue to maintain the security of Israeli citizens, continue to provide support to IDF soldiers, and preserve Israel and Rightist values," the Defense Minister added.

Channel 12 News has projected the Likud Party winning 37 seats in the Knesset election, compared to 33 for Blue and White and 14 for the Joint List.

The Shas Party showed 9 mandates, followed by United Torah Judaism, Yamina and Labor-Gesher-Meretz tied at 7, and 6 seats for Yisrael Beytenu. The right-religious bloc projected 60 seats, compared to 54 for the center-left bloc.

The Channel 13 News exit poll by Professor Camille Fuchs shows the Likud Party getting 37 seats, compared to 32 for Blue and White, 14 mandates for the Joint List of predominately Arab parties.



Shas projected 9 seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism with 8 each, Labor-Gesher-Meretz and Yamina tied with 6. The right-religious bloc projected 60 seats, compared to 52 for the center, left and Arab parties.

The Kan Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation projected the Likud Party taking 36 Knesset seats, compared to 33 for Blue and White and 15 for the Joint List.

Next came Shas with 9 mandates, followed by United Torah Judaism with 8, Yamina with 7 and Yisrael Beytenu tied with Labor-Gesher-Meretz with 6. The Otzma Yehudit Party did not pass the Knesset threshold. The right-religious bloc projected 60 seats, compared to the center-left bloc's 54.