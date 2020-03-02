Health Ministry lists places where new COVID-19 patient stayed

The Health Ministry informed the public tonight about the places where the Ashdod resident who today tested positive for COVID-19 stayed.

"The patient traveled to Italy on Tel Aviv-Verona flight on Israir flight 6H355 on 19.2 on Wednesday at 16:05 and returned to Israel on Verona-Tel Aviv on Israir flight 6H356 on Tuesday 25.2 at 20:00 (landed at midnight on 26.2)", the Ministry said.

The Health Ministry also announced that he stayed in the following places: "After his landing, he drove home from Ben Gurion Airport to Ashdod on a train that left at 1:21 pm. On March 26, between 11:00-13:00 he stayed in the sea market in Ashdod, but did not enter any specific store."

The Health Ministry said passengers on those flights are requested to enter home isolation under the Health Ministry's instructions and that anyone who has been in the above places withing 15 minutes of the dates and hours above is asked to immediately enter home isolation for 14 days and report it on the Health Ministry website.

The patient's condition is good and he was placed in isolation.

Earlier, another new patient was reported, a resident of Ramat Gan, who returned to Israel from Italy on February 25th.

Currently, the number of people infected with the virus in Israel stands at 12. Over 5,000 Israelis are staying in isolation these days after being in proximity of COVID-19 patients.