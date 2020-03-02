Shaked: Likud is growing, vote Yamina

MK Ayelet Shaked, one of the leaders of the Yamina party, conducted a live chat with Facebook users, hours before the polls closed Monday.

"The right-wing bloc is growing, but more power is needed because voter turnout among Arabs is high. True to the data we have in our hands, the Likud is a very large party. It's good, but we're not big enough. We ask anyone who considers himself a right-wing voter - go vote for Yamina." Shaked said.

To the undecided voters, Shaked said, "Don't worry. The Likud has grown significantly in the face of Blue and White and our party needs you. Yamina is the party with the most Zionist values. We work with all our heart and soul for you. 50% of our party are women."

"If Yamina is not in government - then it will not apply sovereignty. Only we are capable of bringing this about," Shaked explained.