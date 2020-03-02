Bennett: Who will be Netanyahu's partner?

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett arrived this evening at Yamina's call center to encourage voters to come out and vote.

"By all the data we have, the Likud is very strong - around 37 seats. The good thing is that Netanyahu is Israel's next prime minister. Now, the Right-leaning votes must place Yamina at his side," said Bennett.

He noted that any vote given to his party, "goes to Netanyahu too, but makes sure Netanyahu can keep us in the Defense and Justice Ministries, and we'll be the great partner. Otherwise, he'll have to take Yaalon as defense minister and Lapid justice minister."

Bennett says the key question is who will set the government red lines and lead it in a Rightward direction: "The election question is who will partner with Netanyahu? Who will be the big partner? Lapid, Gantz, and Yaalon or Bennett and Shaked? So, I ask: All Rightists who want Netanyahu prime minister and us alongside him - vote Yamina."