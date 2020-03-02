Number of Coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 12

2 people recently returned from Italy diagnosed with Coronavirus as 5,000 Israelis in home quarantine over possible contact with patients.

Two people were diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus in Israel on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Jewish State to 12.

According to the Health Ministry, one of the new cases is a resident of Ramat Gan who returned to Israel from Italy on February 25.

The second patient, a resident of Ashdod, returned to Israel from Italy on 26 February.

Both patients were hospitalized in isolation. Currently, the number of people infected with the virus in Israel stands at 12. Over 5,000 Israelis are staying in solitary confinement after being in the same area as a Coronavirus patient.

In the next few hours, the Health Ministry will publish full details of the flights and locations where the two were staying and those around them will also be required to self-quarantine.