Netanyahu posts and distributes doctored video of Benny Gantz

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posted a video on his social networking accounts depicting Benny Gantz instructing followers not to insert a Blue and White ballot in the ballot box.

Gantz was quick to respond to the tweet attaching his own video and writing: "Netanyahu's under pressure, so he's again distributing fake news with an edited and false video. Here is the full video where it says: If we don't insert Blue and White at the polls - we'll get a fourth election!"

At polling stations in Modi'in Illit, Jerusalem, Bnei Ayish, and Nahariya, suspicions of voter impersonation arose after voters arrived to polls only to be told that they had already voted.

The Israel Police said that following the complaints, an investigation into the cases was opened to clarify the circumstances.

A 22-year-old young man violating the peace near polls in Deir el-Assad, refusing police requests to cease and desist from his actions, was arrested for questioning after attacking police at the scene.

Earlier in the day, police at various locations around the country dealt with local public-order violations and attempts to distribute ballot slips to voters from outside the polls to vote with.