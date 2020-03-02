Report: Low turnout in Blue and White strongholds

Blue and White leaders scramble to mobilize their base amid reports of low turnout in places with high support for the party.

In response to low voter turnout in key strongholds of the Blue and White party, senior party leaders convened a teleconference and emerged with a number of urgent instructions. Their schedules have further changed accordingly.



Blue and White lawmakers have been instructed to heighten their presence in all of the key locations to mobilize the base, and to stay in the field until polls close at 10 PM.

MK Moshe (Bogey) Yaalon and MK Gabi Ashkenazi will maintain their presence in the Sharon region, including in Herzliyah, Raanan, Kfar Saba and Kiryat Ono.

Overall turnout for the 2020 Knesset elections are currently 2.7% higher than voter participation was at the same time during the last elections in Spetember.