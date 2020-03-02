1 killed in violent Lod attack

A 70-year-old man was killed this afternoon in a violent assault at a home on Lilac Street in Lod.

A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured in the incident and was evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer with a head injury.

It is suspected that a man hit the two with stones. Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

An emergency medic from Magen David Adom said: "When we arrived, we saw the wounded lying down with severe injuries and immediately performed medical examinations to assess their condition. The man had no pulse and was not breathing and after resuscitation efforts we had to determine his death. The woman who was conscious was admitted while undergoing life-saving medical care to an intensive care unit and was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition."