Two skiers collide with each other. One is severely injured in head and taken by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured today while skiing in Hermon and colliding with another skier.

MDA crews evacuated him by helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa under sedation and respiration.

MDA senior medic Nader Kahloni said: "When we arrived, we saw a man unconscious, receiving medical treatment by the clinic staff at the scene.

"We continued our medical care while calling in a MDA helicopter that landed nearby, and evacutated him in serious condition."