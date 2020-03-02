Voting at 38.1% at 2 PM

People under quarantine due to Coronavirus report having to wait 1.5 hours to vote at special polling stations.

The voting rate for the 23rd Knesset was 38.1% as of 2 PM Monday, according to data from the Central Knesset Election Committee.

The turnout is 1.6% higher than at the same time during the last election in September.

In the meantime, polling stations for voters who are in quarantine due to the possibility that they have contracted the Coronavirus are currently experiencing long ques.

Voters at polling stations for people under home isolation report that they often have waits as long as an hour and a half between when they arrive at the special polling stations and when they are able to vote.

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman visited one of these polling stations earlier, saying, "Those in solitary confinement should also be allowed to exercise their democratic right and we do so with the utmost care."

"We are aware of the long queues at the designated polling stations and we trust the electoral committee to consider extending the time and deciding properly," Litzman added.