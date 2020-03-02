One seriously injured as Ramat Gan bus collides with building

An empty passenger bus struck two pedestrians at noon today and collided with the wall of a residential building on Aryeh Ben-Eliezer Street in Ramat Gan.

A MDA team provided medical treatment to three casualties. A 35-year-old man was rescued from under the bus and his condition was defined as critical. He was referred to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Additionally, a 25-year-old pedestrian with moderate injuries and the bus driver who was lightly injured were evacuated to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Senior MDA motorcycle medic Yishay Avitan said, "Near the bus was a young, twenty-five-year-old woman who was conscious and suffering from injuries to her upper body, and the bus driver was walking around in a light condition. We gave them medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospitals.

"In addition, the firefighters and rescue crew extracted to us a pedestrian of about thirty-five who was trapped under the bus."