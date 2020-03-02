Former Minister Ayelet Shaked tours southern Tel Aviv polls with activists Shafi Paz and Doron Avrahami: 'Voting percentage must increase.'

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked toured the polls in southern Tel Aviv today, where she met activists Shafi Paz and Doron Avrahami, leaders of the struggle for the residents of Southern Tel Aviv.

"We're in southern Tel Aviv, we've come to inspire city residents, you must increase the voting percentages in the southern city," Shaked noted.

She said, "There are many Yamina activists and supporters here. We're in continuous contact with neighborhood activists. We work for them all year, so dear friends, go out to vote."