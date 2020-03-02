By noon, Israel sees highest voter turnout in 21 years

Long lines at polling stations set up for quarantined Israelis, as Central Elections Committee weighs extending hours.

As of noon, the 27.6% of Israelis had cast their vote for the 23rd Knesset, the Central Elections Committee noted.

In April 2019, 24.8% of Israelis had voted by noon, while in September 2019, 26.8% of Israelis had voted.

Monday's percentage is the highest for that hour in 21 years.

Meanwhile, there are long lines outside the fifteen separate, special polling stations which have been set up to accommodate those Israelis who are under self-quarantine after traveling to countries heavily affected by COVID-19 or coming in contact with patients who have contracted the virus.

According to Channel 12, the Central Elections Committee is examining the possibility of extending the hours during which the special "coronavirus" polling stations are open, to allow everyone waiting to vote.

While most polling stations are open from 7:00a.m. to 10:00p.m., the polling stations for those in quarantine are open from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.