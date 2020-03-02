Yaakov Hagoel, of WZO, wins Jerusalem Prize for fighting anti-Semitism around the world

Last week, World Zionist Organization Vice President Yaakov Hagoel received the Jerusalem Prize from Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) and Besheva Chairman Dudu Sa'ada, in recognition of his work to fight anti-Semitism around the world.

Hagoel is currently serving as World Likud Chairman and is serving his second term as a member of the World Zionist Organization management, a member of the Jewish Agency's management, and the official in charge of fighting anti-Semitism in national institutions. He is also a member of the Keren Hayesod directorate, a member of the Beit Hatfutsot directorate, a member of the Yad Vashem council, and the initiator of the Zionism and Heritage Quiz for Families.

World Likud is part of the ZOA.

orton Klein, President of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), took part in the ceremony in order to honor Hagoel.

Hagoel said: "I very much thank the Jerusalem Prize committee for bestowing this important prize on me. We will all continue to raise our heads with Jewish pride, against the rising anti-Semitism."

