MK Litzman: Voting UTJ is our community's answer to incitement of Lapid and Liberman

UTJ's MK Litzman: A strong showing by haredi parties is haredi community's response to incitement against it by MKs Lapid and Liberman

Health Minister MK Yaakov Litzman, chairman of the Ashkenazi-haredi UTJ party, voted Monday morning at a polling station in Jerusalem. He called on all citizens to cast their votes, adding that a strong electoral showing by the haredi parties would deliver the haredi community's response to the widespread incitement against it.

"A vote for UTJ is the answer to all the incitement and attacks against us from Liberman and Lapid," he said, referring to the leaders of the Yisrael Beytenu and Blue and White parties, who have long been known for their inflammatory diatribes demonizing Israel's haredi community.

Recent statements from Yisrael Beytenu's Russian-language website have included such openly anti-Semitic rantings as: "Put all the haredim into ghettos; shoot them ... burn them ... Burn Bnei Brak and sell the ashes to Europe," and even "Destroy them with the sword and the cross," hinting that Liberman's party seeks specifically the non-Jewish immigrant vote.

Blue and White has come in for its own share of criticism for anti-Semitic comments, most notably following Lapid's promotion of a "satirical" video portraying Litzman and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri demanding "all the money in Israel" in return for their political support. Gantz refused to respond to widespread condemnation of the video, instead urging people to "increase love of humanity," while Lapid insisted the video was a legitimate part of political discourse and denied that it was anti-Semitic.

In further comments this morning, Litzman said that, "Every vote for UTJ strengthens the right wing."

Both UTJ and Shas have repeatedly confirmed their loyalty to the right-wing bloc led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, despite attempts by Blue and White to woo them to join a centrist coalition.

Referring to the public's fears regarding the coronavirus outbreak, Litzman said, "The Health Ministry has the situation under control. We are arranging for those in isolation to vote in designated polling stations. Everyone should go out and vote without concern or hesitation."

He also warned that unscrupulous elements might take advantage of public health concerns, saying, "Be very wary of fake news reports [related to coronavirus] during election day. The only updates that should be relied upon are those issued by the Health Ministry, and the Central Elections Committee along with the police will be monitoring the situation."