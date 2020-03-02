Bennett: 'Whom do you want to see as Defense Minister - Gantz or myself?'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) on Monday morning voted in his hometown or Ra'anana before continuing on to visit the Malcha Mall in Jerusalem.

At Malcha, Bennett met with potential voters, asking them: "Netanyahu is Prime Minister. Who do you prefer to serve as Defense Minister - [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz? Or me?"

He also emphasized that Israel's election is about the bloc, not just the party: "The largest party isn't what matters, it's the largest bloc that decides. For instance, in 2009, Kadima had more votes than the Likud, but Netanyahu became Prime Minister. We, Yamina, are in Netanyahu's bloc - completely and fully. There's no question. Our voting slip goes automatically to Netanyahu, and not just to Netanyahu, but to me at his side."

"The largest bloc decides, and I promise you: I am looking in your eyes, we are all together with Netanyahu."

By 10:00 on Monday, 14.5% of Israelis had voted, compared to 15% by the same point in September's elections.