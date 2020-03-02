Shaked at the polling station: 'We need to vote Yamina'

MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Monday morning arrived at the polling station near her home and expressed optimism as to the results of the election.

"May it be a successful day," she said. "May we get out of this rut already, and may Yamina be as large as possible."

When asked whether she is concerned about the election results, Shaked said: "This time, we're optimistic. We want people to get out and vote Yamina."

"We know they'll try to attack us, and there will be those who say you don't need to vote Yamina, but you need to vote Yamina," she added.

Blue and White leader MK Yair Lapid voted in Tel Aviv and said: "I didn’t go to vote for a party today, I went to vote for what kind of country we will have here tomorrow. Will we have a country that’s good and fair and respectful and unifying or a country of division and hate."