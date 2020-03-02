President Rivlin: 'Sense of deep shame' at third elections

President Rivlin votes in Jerusalem, uges every Israeli to 'go out and make your voice heard.'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday morning exercised his right to vote in the elections for the 23rd Knesset at the polling place at the Yefe Nof school in Jerusalem.

Immediately after casting his vote, the President called on all Israelis to exercise their right and go out and vote.

“This is normally a festive day, but the truth is that I don't feel like celebrating. I only a sense of deep shame when I face you, my fellow citizens,” said the President.

“We just don't deserve this. We don't deserve another awful and grubby election campaign like the one that ends today and we don't deserve this never-ending instability. We deserve a government that works for us.”

“And so,” he said at the end of his remarks, “I ask you to go and vote. Every vote is the right one. Every vote is your voice. Go out and make it heard. I very much hope that we meet again only in 2024, or at least that I won't see another election campaign as president of the country that is so dear to us all.”