Gantz: 'We're aiming for a unity government'

'I hope that today we will start Israel on a new path,' Blue and White chair says.

Benny Gantz speaks to reporters after voters
Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz voted Monday morning at a poll in the central city of New Rosh Ha'ayin, where he lives with his wife Revital.

After he voted, Gantz told media: "In recent days, we have all been exposed to lies, recordings, and a system which attempts to divide us and turn us against each other. I hope that today we will begin a process of healing, and we will begin living with each other, together."

"I call on everyone to go vote. Don't go after the lies or after the violence. I walked around and I met thousands of people recently, and I hope that today, we will be able to start Israel on a new path."

When asked by Arutz Sheva what his plans are, Gantz said that he wants "a unity government - that's what we're aiming for, and that's what we'll try to achieve."

When asked whether he would join a unity government led by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Gantz said: "We will lead."

