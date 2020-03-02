Watch: Shavei Israel launches new conversion seminary for English speakers

Shavei Israel and the Rabbinical Council of America (RCA) have launched a new English-language Ulpan Giyur (conversion institute) in Jerusalem, under the auspices of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

Known as Machon Milton, it is named in memory of Shavei Israel Founder and Chairman Michael Freund's late grandfather, Milton Freund, who was a prominent Zionist and Jewish leader.

For 15 years Shavei Israel has operated Machon Miriam, a unique conversion institute that offers preparatory classes in Italian, Portuguese and Spanish, and has now decided to offer a similar option for English-speakers.

“We felt it was the next logical step: to open an English-language institute that would provide a warm, supportive and welcoming environment for those who wish to tie their fate with the people of Israel or return to their roots,” Freund said.

“As the premier rabbinical organization in America, the RCA was the perfect partner for this undertaking and we are delighted to be joining hands with them in this important undertaking,” Freund added.