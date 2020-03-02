PA: Israel turning the conflict into a religious one

PA cabinet leader accuses Israel of thwarting any attempt to bring peace and calls its policy a "security threat" to the region.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday warned against Israeli policies which, he said, could turn the conflict with the Palestinians into a religious conflict.

Speaking before the Council of Arab Ministers, Shtayyeh said that the so-called “Deal of the Century”, the American peace initiative, is based on ideological foundations of Zionist Christianity to which senior officials in the US administration belong.

He accused Israel of thwarting any international peace-making effort, and noted that despite this, the “state of Palestine” exists on the ground and in the international arena.

Shtayyeh further said that the "occupation" is the biggest security threat in the region and it is poisoning the atmosphere, while "the just peace that preserves rights and rests on the sources of international and legal authority is our demand, and until this is fulfilled we will continue the struggle for our freedom."