Conversation between Netanyahu and rabbi who recorded Gantz's adviser revealed

A recording obtained by Channel 12’s “Uvda” program finds that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke himself to Rabbi Guy Habura, who recorded Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz’s adviser, Yisrael Bachar.

The conversation in question took place last Wednesday, at about 10:00 p.m. in the office of Rabbi Habura in central Tel Aviv. Several people, including the rabbi himself, were present.

Rabbi Habura is the rabbi who had two long conversations during the month of February with Bachar, Benny Gantz's senior adviser and Blue and White campaign managers. Bachar came to the two meetings with the rabbi to consult with him on personal matters, and was unaware of the fact that the rabbi was recording the meetings.

During one of them, Bachar told the rabbi that Benny Gantz does not have not the courage to attack Iran and that he is "a danger to the people of Israel." The recording of that conversation was published by Channel 12 last week.

In last Wednesday’s conversation which was published on Sunday, those present discussed the way in which the recording of the conversation between the rabbi and Bachar would be transferred to the media for publication. One of those present responds to the things he hears from Netanyahu and assures him that Yisrael Bachar’s voice will be heard.

Participants in the conversation, including the rabbi, assure the Prime Minister that they will make sure Bachar's voice is clearly heard, without distortion, in the recording to be released for publication. The conversation goes on for several minutes, and towards the end, the parties agree to talk again.

While Netanyahu can be heard responding, his answer is not comprehensible.

On Friday, following the release of the Bachar tapes, Gantz fired his campaign adviser.

A statement from the Blue and White party read, "From the initial clarification, [it appears that] Bachar set out on a planned ambush that included personal exploitation, use of improper means and fraud that will be dealt with via the judicial system. The political sources' manipulative involvement will also be revealed soon."

Gantz on Friday blamed Netanyahu for leaking the recording, telling Channel 13 News, "The story was cooked up. Bachar was tricked. The recording sounds inauthentic and edited to me. I am currently staying focused on winning the elections - we will investigate later and take care of what needs to be taken care of.”

He added that "this is how the mafia conducts itself. The Prime Minister should act as the leader of a state and not as the head of a rogue group that makes such moves."