Three additional Israelis infected with coronavirus

Two Israelis who returned from Italy and a third who came in contact with an infected patient ordered into home isolation.

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday evening that three additional Israelis have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, two of whom are members of a family who returned from Italy last Thursday and live in a moshav in the south of the country.

The third person is a man from Or Yehuda who came in contact with an infected patient. The three patients have exhibited light symptoms of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health said that passengers who flew to Israel on El Al flight LY290 last Thursday have been asked to enter home isolation as per the Ministry's instructions.

Earlier on Sunday, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, called on citizens to go and vote in Monday’s Knesset election despite the coronavirus.

"It is important to us that you exercise your democratic right and go to vote," he said. "We are prepared for every scenario and are also making adjustments for the benefit of the people who are in isolation so they can go on to vote."

Special polling stations have been set up for those who are in isolation and who are not permitted to go to regular polling stations. There are approximately 5,630 such Israelis.