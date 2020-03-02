Serbia to open diplomatic mission in Jerusalem

Serbian President speaks at AIPAC Policy Conference, announces plans to opening a diplomatic mission and an economic office in Jerusalem.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on Sunday at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington, DC and announced that his country plans on opening a diplomatic mission and an economic office in Jerusalem.

“We’re trying to find the best possible way to do something officially in Jerusalem. We’re going to open very soon not only an office of our chamber of commerce but, together with our chamber of commerce, an official state office in Jerusalem with a Serbian official flag alongside our embassy in Tel Aviv,” he said.

“That’s our way of showing respect to the Jewish people as well,” added the Serbian President.

“We have always had a good relationship with Jews, throughout history. We love the Jewish people, we have always had a great relationship and we’ll do best our to improve our relationship,” said Vucic.

Vucic has had a close relationship with Israel since taking office. Last month, he flew a yellow flag to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day at his official residence in in the capital of Belgrade.

The flag, which bears a Star of David and the word “Jude,” is meant to evoke the yellow star badge that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.

Vucic tweeted a photo of the flag with the words “This sign was a symbol of an attempt to destroy the Jewish people by the Nazis. Today it is a badge of honor. 75 years later. Never again.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wrote in response, "Thank you, President Vucic. Looking forward to meeting you in Jerusalem."