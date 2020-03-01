Likud: 'Left trying to swindle elections'

0404 News reported that the Likud had a harsh response to the Central Election Committee's Justice Neil Handel's decision to allow the continued operation of the "Darkenu" movement known for its support of left-wing causes.

According to the Likud, this is yet another attempt on the part of the Left to steal the elections.

The Likud released a statement saying that: "The election committee chairman's decision to allow the continued operation of Darkenu, a direct continuation of V15 (an Obama-sponsored organization indicted for receiving $349,000 of State Department money to topple Netanyahu in the 2015 Knesset election) which provides assistance to the establishment of a Gantz/Tibi left-wing government that jeopardizes Israel's security.

The statement continued: "The Left is again attempting to steal the elections by illegitimate means. Our response will come by way of the voting booths - only a Likud vote stands in the way of a left-wing government contingent on support from Ahmad Tibi."