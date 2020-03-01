Ben Gvir: Otzma Yehudit will not withdraw

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir announced Sunday evening that his party would not withdraw from tomorrow's Knesset elections despite polls showing it would not clear the electoral threshold and would fail to obtain any seats in the Knesset.

In a statement to the media, Ben Gvir said: "We are here to stay. The right has no 61 mandates without Otzma Yehudit. We have promised that this is our word/|

"It's not a secret that we negotiated with all the right-wing parties. They told me, 'You will be the hero of the right,' but they are right in words and not in deeds," he added.

"We have come to politics to change, to pose an alternative. My advisors have recommended that I retire so I can become a hero. I am not a politician, I represent a path," said Ben Gvir. "Tonight we received the opinion of Rabbi Dov Lior Shlita who instructed us to continue running so that the truth will prevail. For everyone it is clear: it is either a government with Otma Yehudit, or a fourth time election."