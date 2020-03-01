Rabbi Melamed: Netanyahu showing contempt for religious Zionism

Head of the Beit El Yeshiva and one of the leaders of the religious Zionist movement Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed commented on Arutz Sheva's report about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comments that "the religious Zionist community does not comprehend politics."

"I want to say to the religious Zionists on Har Bracha, Beit El and all over the country: the Prime Minister speaks with unbearable contempt for religious Zionism. It is impossible to disregard this."

"I call on the religious Zionists in the Likud: raise your heads and vote Yamina, your true home. You mustn't forgive attacks on the dignity and spirit of religious Zionism, which is the dignity of the Torah, the dignity of the Land of Israel and the dignity of the people of Israel," continued Rabbi Melamed.

He said the PM's outrage over Arutz Sheva's refusal to interview him had no basis. "There was no justification for his anger. Like I said, his attitude toward religious Zionists is disgraceful - that's what he probably feels in his heart and says as much - and we can't [tiptoe to] his agenda. Everything he says about his desires to strengthen the Land of Israel and State of Israel. This [is] Yamina's agenda - not the Likud's."

"I want to praise all those responsible for Yamina's success and pray that a right-wing government is established in the name of the Torah, the People of Israel and Land of Israel," concluded Rabbi Melamed.